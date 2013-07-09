Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Netherlands Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Netherlands defense industry.



Domestic defense companies in the Netherlands sell the majority of equipment to the government. However, the Netherlands was also the sixth largest global arms exporter during the review period, which reduces the dependency of domestic firms on the government



Summary

SDI's "The Netherlands Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Netherlands.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



Reasons To Buy

"The Netherlands Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Netherlands defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Netherlands defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116772/the-netherlands-defense-industry-industry-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html