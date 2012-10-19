Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Netherlands Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
This report provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Netherlands defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Netherlands defense industry.
The Netherlands MOD was allocated a budget of US$11.67 billion in 2011, which then decreased by 13.6% to reach US$10.09 billion. The defense budget recorded a CAGR of -4.19% during the review period and is expected to decrease at a CAGR of -0.08% during the forecast period. The country's defense expenditure is mainly driven by its active contribution in various peacekeeping missions, assistance for the domestic forces to maintain internal stability, and the modernization of its armed forces. During the forecast period, an average of 25.9% of the budget is expected to be allocated for capital expenditure, and the remainder for revenue expenditure.
Participation in peacekeeping missions, joint operations to ensure internal stability, and modernization will drive defense expenditure. The Netherlands actively participates in various peacekeeping missions around the world. As a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU), the country has made significant contributions to a number of missions, including the conflict in Afghanistan. Furthermore, the country has promoted the thoughts and practices to counter violent extremism (CVE) by hosting a number of events. These include hosting a multilateral symposium on good practices in the disengagement of violent extremists and an ongoing international dialogue on the creation of a CVE repository.
The Netherlands Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provide detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FokkerTechnologies, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding, TNO Defense, Thales Nederland, Fokker Aero structures, Imtech Marine and Offshore, Lockheed Martin, VARIASS, Neways Electronics, EADS
