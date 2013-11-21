Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a telecom led initiative that aims to utilize standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many telco network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage. NFV involves implementing network functions in software that can run on a range of industry standard server hardware, and that can be moved to, or instantiated in, various locations in the network as required, without the need to install new proprietary equipment.



With a promise to drive significant CapEx and OpEx reductions, NFV is poised to transform the entire telco infrastructure ecosystem. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on NFV solutions will grow at a CAGR of 46% between 2014 and 2019. NFV revenues will reach $1.3 Billion by the end of 2019.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global NFV market, including a study of the business case, technology, use cases, vendor landscape, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.



The addresses the following key topics:



- Key Issues in NFV: An assessment of key issues related to NFV



- NFV Use Cases: A review of specific use cases for the Big Data market



- NFV Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that enable NFV



- The Business Case for NFV: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for NFV



- Vendor Assessment: An assessment of the vendor landscape of leading players within the NFV market



- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the NFV market from 2014 to 2019



Target Audience:



SDN providers



Mobile network operators



Telecom infrastructure providers



Cloud and virtualized datacenters



NFV technology/solution vendors



Telecom service providers of all types



Digital content and application providers



Companies in Report:



Amazon



Azuze



AT&T



6WIND



Alcatel-Lucent



Amdocs



BT



CIMI Corp



Cisco



Connectem



ConteXtream



Ericsson



F5



Google



Huawei



Intel



Juniper Networks



Meraki



NEC



NSN



Openwave Mobility



Oracle



Skyfire/Opera



Telefonica



Key Findings:



Early NFV deployments will target virtualization of the mobile core (EPC) and IMS services



NFV IaaS will open a major opportunity for data center and cloud service providers to play a greater role in the telco services market



Mind Commerce estimates the NFV market to be worth $203 Million in 2014. Growing at a CAGR of 46 % between 2014 and 2019, NFV revenues will reach $1.3 Billion by the end of 2019



Companies with expertise in network virtualization technology as well as commodity hardware manufacturers such as Intel will significantly benefit from the commercialization of NFV



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146628/the-network-functions-virtualization-nfv-market-business-case-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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