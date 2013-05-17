The New AdSense Income Guide eBook Just Released by 123InternetBiz

Bompai, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- 123InternetBiz blog has officially released there 43 page eBook dedicated to teaching people how to make money from ad sense. The eBook covers a lot of topics about making income from adsense, finding niche, keyword research, creating your own personal site and even how to rank them on the SERP while avoiding the Google penalty.



Over 1, 500 hundred copies were sold on Warrior Forum and still counting.



AdSense program is Google advertising program that permits the ordinary people to place ad code on their site and earn revenue while this isn’t new to many IMers a lot of rookies still find it complicated and difficult to execute.



Some of the top topics covers in the eBook include:



Niche Finding: First things first, getting a niche is very important and not just any one. Inexperience people simply use categories of directories or similar way to generate niche ideas but that can be very daunting and futile. Only a few amounts of people are lucky enough to get things straight up and moving using that method and not getting burn out.



Keyword Research: Many tools promise to give you a smooth experience with keywords but how sure are the results. One of the most vital and delicate stage of internet marketing is the keyword research aspect; if you fail to plan then you are planning to fail. Every other resources you allocate into it can be doomed forever.



Website Development: Extremely difficult and challenging task to carry as a beginner. The eBook talked about creating website from scratch using a selfhosted Wordpress theme, adding the right plugins and buying a domain with illustration to help simplify the entire process.



Back Linking: Since the recent Google Panda and Penguin update, ranking a site on Google is a different ball game. The amateurs who attempt to do it without a professional guidance usually get their fingers burnt. The Google penalty is to be feared as it will hinder your successful ranking on the search engine and Google been the primary source of traffic for all website, this aspect should be treated with iron hands and avoid the almighty Google penalty at all cost.



AIS eBook is an all rounder released by 123InternetBiz, the official home for newbie’s to learn about home business, SEO and Internet Marketing.



About 123internetbiz.com

123internetbiz.com is a company dedicated to teaching and training newbies to start making money on the internet and much more.



