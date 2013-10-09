The New Blackberry Z30 - Now Available on Sale

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Tech savvy individuals along with everyone else are fully aware of BlackBerry smartphones since they have managed to impress millions of people worldwide. The smartphones from BlackBerry are not only excessively trendy but have rather become a trend amongst people in different countries of the world. Recently, the company has launched the brand new Z series which has managed to trigger the attention of countless BlackBerry fans from all over the globe. For those who wish to know, the brand new BlackBerry Z30 is going to be available for sale from 10th October, 2013.



The new 10.2 BlackBerry OS along with a 5.0 inch exclusive screen are something which really must be taken into thorough consideration before purchasing the exceptional smartphone for good. The display has been recorded to be the largest one that has ever been on a BlackBerry smartphone till date. The sleek and smart good looks of the smartphone gives all the more reason to people for buying it at the earliest convenience in the long run. BlackBerry Z30 is packed with splendid new features and the in-app BBM notifications allow people to respond quickly to their contacts. Unlike the previous model, Z10, BlackBerry Z30 is much more solid in both the physical appearance and the in-built features. Individuals who prefer good displays must give this smartphone a good amount of importance since it offers a 1280x720 display.



The brand new stereo speakers are a tremendous latest feature which is known to enhance the audio and video call clarity. Miracast wireless display mirroring is also available for all those who wish to know. However, the large display is the only thing which tends to differentiate the new Z30 from BlackBerry Z10. The pixel density of the display is slightly below 300 and the sound is all natural. The announcement of the exclusive BlackBerry smartphone was done last month and it is going to be out on 10th October.



Price is undoubtedly an essential factor for everybody and the retail price of BlackBerry Z30 will be $828 in total. Moreover, with a 1.7 GHz dual-core snapdragon S4 pro processor, 2GB RAM - 8 mega-pixel shooter, LTE and NFC connectivity, micros SD card slot, BlackBerry Z30 surely takes the spotlight away from many of its potential competitors in the market these days. In order to experience the wonderful features of the new BlackBerry Z30, all individuals are recommended to not miss it out when it hits the stores in the near future.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19745/blackberry-goes-big-launch-new-z30/



Media contact

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore