The New Employment Laws of 2020

Sylvan Springs, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- By upping the minimum salary level to $684 from $455 weekly, the Fair Labor Standards Act Overtime Provisions law would make all employees who earn less than $35,568 a year eligible under the Fair Labor Standards Act to receive overtime pay, or time and a half.



Employees looking for work in New Jersey can no longer be asked what they make. Assembly Bill 1094 prevents employers from inquiring about an applicant's salary history, in addition to benefits and wages.



The California law AB5 mandates that companies must reclassify independent contractors as workers. This means they are eligible for health benefits as well as pay for time off, in addition to other types of compensation.



The new requirements do not extend to workers looking for jobs in like emergency response like firefighters or prospective employees that may have substance abuse issues and may affect the safety of others.



