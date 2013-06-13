The New Era of Roadside Assistance: Why Most Motorists Could Be Left Stranded

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In a recent private survey of US & Canadian drivers, it was asked what was their #1 concern when on the road. The #1 answer was safety. In a time when road rage is shown more than brotherly love and people seem to have the attention span of a wall, it’s no wonder, safety on the road is a huge concern.



In the past, many drivers turned to their roadside assistance companies as a form of security when on the road. They claim to provide the protection we all need when on the road.



Whether it be a dead battery, the dreaded flat tire or worst case scenario, you needing to get towed, it should help you sleep better at night knowing you’re covered for everything that can happen on the road; or are you?



The Worst Hasn’t Happened Yet…

At the current moment, a majority of the top roadside assistance programs all seem the same. Your car breaks down, you get towed; tire goes flat, just give them a call and they’ll come change it, right?



But what if the worst of the worst happens? The question you need to ask yourself is “Am I and my family really protected?” Here’s a story from a young man named Dennis Marshall who at the age of 16, had a very unexpected & unpleasant situation on the road.



"I think I was around 16. It was me and my mother coming back from a family trip. As we headed south, our CV joints went out on our station-wagon in Ocala, FL leaving us with around 100 miles to go. This event way back then is the main reason why I'll never use A******e Motor Club again. There we were; around 100 miles from home and we had to get 3 separate tow trucks because they only covered us up to 30 miles per tow. It was one of the worst days of my life. We ended up getting home around 3 or 4 am. "



Is MCA Too Must Value For An Undervalued Industry?

Motor Club of America or MCA for short, is a roadside assistance company that prides themselves on offering more than just roadside assistance. To the naked eye they seem like all the other services but it seems to really be based on the consumers needs.



What Services Does MCA Offer

Is MCA issuing in a new era of roadside assistance; maybe even raising the bar for other companies? If your biggest concern is safety for you and your family on AND off the road, MCA may be of interest to you.



On their website, MotorClubOfAmericaHQ.org, they list 5 main areas of services with an added bonus that comes standard with any membership. These areas include roadside assistance, health, legal, security and travel. Here are a few of their services they have listed at MotorClubOfAmericaHQ.org:



-Unlimited tows for up to 100 mile towing

-$500 towards bond if you go to jail (minor traffic violations)

-$2000 toward a lawyer for minor traffic violations

-Discounts: rental cars, hotels, dental care, vision care and prescriptions drugs

-Credit card protection up to $1,000

-$50,000 in accidental death life insurance

-$150 per day for hospital emergencies (up to 365 days)

-and many more.



The Most Unusual Benefit Is…

This is where MCA seems to be raising the bar. Apparently, when you become a member, you’ll be able to refer members to their services and get paid $80 on every single referral; but here’s the kicker. They say they’ll send out a check the following week for the number of signups you accrued the previous week.



Where These Services Are Available

MCA is currently only providing services to US and Canadian residents. Maybe they’ll expand as time goes and they add more members to their already reported 7,000,000+ active members.



How Are They Able To Do This?

To get started with MCA, they ask for a $39.90 payment which covers the first and the last month of service. Every 30 days after that initial payment, a $19.95 monthly payment is due for as long as you want to keep the service. No contracts or obligations.



The explanation behind them being able to pay $80 for every $39.90 payment is explained as follows on their site:



“MCA knows that their average customer loves their services and stays loyal to the plan. So in the end, it’s worth it for us to pay you a generous commission. We pay you $80 and we get a loyal, paying customer month after month.”



Who Is Motor Club of America For

On paper, MCA seems to be more for people who care about safety on and off the road but in reality, it seems like it can benefit a massive amount of people. Right now prescription drugs are pretty expensive so having a 65% discount sounds pretty good; as well as the health benefits which according to Motor Club of America, protect it’s members at work, home and play.



If you would like more information on Motor Club of America, check out their site, MotorClubOfAmericaHQ.org.



About MCA

MCA was founded in 1926 by William W. Green who was the chief executive from 1926 to 1986. Sadly, Mr. Green passed away on May 29, 1992 at his daughter’s home in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Before his passing, in 1987, MCA was purchased and is now recognized as the newest division of JVL Holding Properties, Inc and TVC Marketing Associates. Both are owned by Mr. Virgil Coffee who was appointed Oklahoma Secretary of State by Governor Mary Fallin.



