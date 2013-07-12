The New Era of the Running Shoes Development: Cushion Technology of Nike Air Max

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- As early as http://www.schuhes.ch/ 25 years ago, the NIKE shoes have already changed the history of the sports by their air cushion shoes. This kind of shoes would be the new creation for most of the runners and athletes. If the professional athletes and sports lovers especially for the runners immediately wear the Nike Free, there will be a different feeling for the people who wear this kind of shoes. However, this critical technology for this kind of feeling is hidden in the foam material of the shoes in the bottom. Moat of customers would not have the chance to check this technology.



From the historical record on website http://www.schuhes.ch/ which is the best online supplier for Nike Free Nike Free and Air Free, people could find that NIKE has released their Air Max in 1987. This shoe is the beginning of the visible type of technology. Since then, each generation of Air Max shoes would have some improvement on the basis previous version which providing more cushioning ability of Air Max and highlights the growing ability to innovate. Ultimately, this revolution has reached perfection through the introduction of Air Max 360. However, this kind of running shoes has been without foam midsole.



When people refers to the running shoes, the most important thing for this kind of shoes such as Nike Shox is whether it has good cushioning sole which could minimize the damage caused by the impact in the sports training. For the Nike Air Max series shoes which are one kind of running shoes, the soles of this shoe are made ??from the air cushion. The designer from Nike has tried to integrate the revolutionary technology of Air Max 360 running shoes into the Air Max 180. However, this goal has been achieved by their efforts.



Through the designation of the Air Max 180 running shoe, the designer Air Max form Nike want to let the Nike air cushion shoes keep going. In order to reach this goal, they had carefully studied the previous sections of the Air Max shoes and then they had cleared with key elements of Nike Shox. After the carefully research and check for the previous version of Nike shoes, they have began to draw the sketches of the new version of Air Max thus designed a creative work. By the using or pad leather, Nike¡¯s designer has not only built up a framework for new Air Max 180 running shoes but also provide a strong support for foot and heel. However, the expert from website eshoe.ch has said that this approach is very commonly in the Air Max series.



Contact:

Website: http://www.schuhes.ch/