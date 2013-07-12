The-New-Fashion.com Have Selected Their 5 Best Cobalt Dresses for the Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Anyone who follows fashion will know that cobalt dresses are really fashionable right now, and so as a result of this trend, The-New-Fashion.com have taken it upon themselves to pick out their 5 best cobalt dresses for the summer.



These dresses are all absolutely gorgeous, which is unsurprising because they were all created by some of the best designers in the business including Sue Wong, Kay Unger and the up and coming designer Donna Mizani.



All of these dresses are a similar length (close to or slightly higher than knee-length), but they are all different styles and made from different fabrics. Therefore there is every chance that people will find a cobalt dress that they might want to consider buying.



A spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"I bought my first cobalt dress back in 2011, and it now gets regular airings every summer because it is one of my favorites."



"I am of course delighted that it is now one of this season's hottest fashion items, but I understand that not everyone owns a dress this color."



"Therefore I felt it was worth spending some time picking out my favorite designs, and hope that people like the 5 cobalt dresses that I have ultimately selected and featured in our latest blog post."



Anyone that would like to view all of these items that were named the 5 best cobalt dresses this summer, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/07/11/5-stunning-cobalt-dresses-from-couture-candy/



About The-New-Fashion.com

The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.