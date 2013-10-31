The-New-Fashion.com Reveals Where to Buy Narrow Calf Boots in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The-New-Fashion.com have recently published an article that lists some of the best narrow calf boots for women with thin calves, and reveals where to buy these narrow calf boots in 2013.



A lot of women find it very easy to buy a comfy pair of boots if they have average or slightly wider calves, but women with really skinny calves are not so well catered for. Therefore this new blog post should be of benefit to these people.



It features 20 different pairs of knee-high boots altogether, all of which have been chosen with the narrow-calved woman in mind.



A lot of them have received some very positive reviews, and there are some really impressive boots in this collection.



For example, there are plenty of designer brands and well-known names to choose from, including items from Cole Haan, Michael Kors, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, ECCO, FRYE, La Canadienne, Bella Vita and Clarks.



Commenting on this selection of narrow calf boots, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"We have spent quite some time scouring the market for some fashionable knee-high boots for narrow calves, and I feel that we have successfully provided people with a varied selection to choose from, with plenty of different styles and colors."



"Although some of them cost close to $400, there are a number of boots in this collection that are in the $40 - $200 price range, so there should hopefully be something for everyone."



Anyone that would like to know where to buy the best narrow calf knee-high boots for thin calves in 2013, and view this entire collection, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2013/10/14/the-best-knee-high-boots-for-narrow-skinny-calves/



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