The-New-Fashion.com Showcases 10 Beautiful Plus Size Dresses That Are New for January 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The New Fashion have just been looking at some of the new plus size dresses that have recently gone on sale in January 2014, and have managed to pick out 10 of the most attractive plus size dresses that women may want to buy this month.



This selection of dresses features a variety of different colors and styles, and includes short, mid-length and long-length dresses.



Commenting on these 10 new plus size dresses for January 2014, a spokeswoman for The-New-Fashion.com said:



"As I point out in the article, the pick of the bunch has to be the black and white ombre gown because this elegant asymmetrical dress is perfect for more formal occasions, and would go really well with a small gold or silver necklace and an attractive pair of earrings."



"However the yellow Jessica London plus size peplum dress is another eye-catching number, and there are also some great-looking dresses from the likes of Connected Apparel and Roaman's, and of course Ashley Stewart, who are known for creating a wide and varied selection of plus size clothing for the larger woman."



"The good thing about all of these items is that they are all available to buy for less than $100, which is important at this time of the year when money is tight. So this demonstrates that there are plenty of beautiful dresses for the full-figured woman on sale right now that are within many people's budgets."



Anyone that would like to view these 10 best new plus size dresses for January 2014, can do so by visiting:



http://the-new-fashion.com/2014/01/06/10-stunning-new-plus-size-dresses-for-january-2014/



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The-New-Fashion.com alerts people to the latest women's fashion trends and showcases some of the best new items of clothing that come on to the market.