The New Fast Food 'The Veggie Queen', Jill Nussinow, Urges Americans to Drag out Their Pressure Cookers & Get Healthy Again

After changing her own life through pressure cooking, The Veggie Queen has been teaching the practice since 1996. With thousands learning the benefits of cooking delicious whole food in at least half the time of stovetop preparation, The Veggie Queen has been quietly changing lives throughout the country and beyond.



“Using a modern pressure cooker is very easy. Dwellings stay cool in the summer and hot stews, chili, soups and curries warm up chilly days. It’s more than possible to turn on your pressure cooker at 5pm and have a delicious whole food meal ready to serve thirty minutes later. It’s faster than running to your local fast food place!” Nussinow explains.



Wanting to help as many people as possible change their own eating habits and improve their health beyond measure, The Veggie Queen has recently released her ground-breaking new book, ‘The New Fast Food: ‘The Veggie Queen Pressure Cooks Whole Food Meals in Less Than 30 Minutes’.



Synopsis:



A Pressure Cooker Can Change Your Life Discover how you can make delicious meals in minutes using just one pot. Let Jill, The Veggie Queen™, show you how easy and safe it is to make flavorful, healthy plant-based meals with vegetables, grains, beans and other legumes and fruit. With a pressure cooker, you can save time and money, lock in flavor and nutrition, decrease your energy costs and avoid a messy kitchen with only one pot to clean!



Jill will show you how you can cut cooking time in half (or more!) compared to conventional stove top cooking. In The New Fast Food™, you'll learn how to choose and use a pressure cooker, with timing charts for your favorite plant foods. You'll also find more than 100 recipes for everything from breakfast to dessert. Most of the recipes are gluten-free and all are vegan. The New Fast Food™ offers fast, colorful and tasty dishes such as: Orange Glazed Broccoli with Carrots and Kale Mashed Maple Winter Squash with Cinnamon Lemony Lentil and Potato Chowder Smoky Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili Coconut Almond Risotto.



“It’s all about helping people satisfy their desire for fast food, without sacrificing rich flavor. I’m on a mission to show people that using a pressure cooker and eating healthily are just as quick and easy as baking French fries or piling the kids in the car and going to McDonalds. In most cases it is actually easier, cheaper and you’ll live longer as a result,” Nussinow adds.



The book’s success has resulted in it being named a finalist in the Foreword Book of the Year awards for 2012, up against authors such as Jacques Pepin and Alain Ducasse.



While The Veggie Queen eagerly awaits her results, interested readers are urged to find their pressure cooker (tip: it might be in the back of your cupboard), bring it out with gusto and purchase of a copy of The Veggie Queen’s life-changing book.



‘The Veggie Queen Pressure Cooks Whole Food Meals in Less Than 30 Minutes’ is available now:



About the Author:

Jill Nussinow was born in Brooklyn, New York and currently resides in Northern California. She is a Registered Dietitian, freelance writer, speaker and cooking teacher. Her latest book is The New Fast Food: The Veggie Queen Pressure Cooks Whole Food Meals in Less than 30 Minutes. She is also the author of She is the author of The Veggie Queen: Vegetables Get the Royal Treatment cookbook and stars in the DVD, Pressure Cooking: A Fresh Look, Delicious Dishes in Minutes.



As a young girl she loved red peppers so her mother grew them for her. Unfortunately they turned out to be hot peppers and although they made her sick, she still eats red ripe, both sweet and hot, peppers to this day. Her mother didn't need to ask her to eat her vegetables, as she has always been a vegetable lover.



Her interest in nutrition began when she was in high school and continued throughout school, even as she got a degree in business. When she realized that her father's dream for her to go to law school didn't speak to her heart, she changed course and got a Master's Degree in Dietetics and Nutrition. Her real love was the food part of nutrition. To that end she has been teaching cooking for more than 25 years.