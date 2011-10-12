ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2011 -- As the new iphone 4s was launched by Apple company, many people would like compare the new one with the older ones. Someone will say the iphone 4s is the iphone 5. There wouldn’t be to many changes on the appearance, but some aspects on the design. And the iphone series could be charged on a car gps navigation. So install an auto dvd player on your car is necessary, which could navigate and also offer entertainment. Since the production is abundant, and the manufacture cost is cheaper now, the price of the new iphone is very competitive.



Apple company is known to most people as the smart phones manufacture, which are easy to use and could make a very strong stand compared to its other smart phone counterparts. It released the news of iPhone 4s few days ago.



Before the iphone 4s was launched, there were rumors going around about the features of the ihone 5. The iphone 4s’ coming surprised the fans universal car navigation radio of iphone series. Disappointed or pleased, the fact is the iphone 4s is simply an improvement on the iphone 4.



Some fans may feel disappointed, because there isn’t any changing on appearance. And there have been speculations of features such as a transparent display. There were also many of conceptual designs that have been presented by iphone fans on the internet. But the fans do not find any changes in the hardware design of the said phone. Honda navigation But the iphone fans still want to get a new one, because the Apple iphone 4s is basically an improvement on the features of the iphone 4. Actually, the processor of the iphone 4 and the iphone 4s are different. There are two kinds of processors, A4 and A5. A5 processors could offer a clearer and faster processing experience for the new one user. There is another new feature on the iphone 4s, the 8 megpixel rear camera. This is the first on ihpone’s history to have such a kind of camera with the resolution. As many people like the crisp images from the iphone 4s 5 MP camera, people could enjoy taking high-resolution images with the new iphone 4s.



The price of Apple’ s products is more expensive than other similar products. As the production is abundant and the manufacture costs is cheaper now, car navigation system and Apple could offer a competitive price for the new iphone 4s. The cheapest iphone 4s one is about 199 US dollars with a 16GB storage. And the most expensive one is about 399 US dollars for 64GB storage.



The iphone series could be charged on a in-dash car dvd player. And you could also play the songs stored in the iphone. So if you have a car gps player on your car, it will be convenient for the iphone use. If you want to know more information about the car dvd gps player, you could search the details on the internet. Most of the car dvd gps player are made in China, which means low price and high quality.