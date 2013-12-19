The New Financial App Investment Calculator Is Now Available at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Free Math Calculator has developed a financial application called Investment Calculator to calculate investment interest for users, in accordance with certain conditions. This application can be downloaded online from the website Download.com for free. The developer guarantees that this app comes with many useful features suitable to fulfill the specific needs of investors across the world.



Users can enter their deposit amount on a textbox provided for initial deposit. Apart from that, regular deposits can also be specified with a frequency set on the basis of day, week, year and more. Frequency for compound deposit can be selected from the given Compound Frequency Drop-Down Menu. Users are required to provide the interest rates in this app for making calculations in accordance with the given rate.



The website says, “A good feature of the app is that you can enter the number of years for investment and the app will calculate each year’s interest and show them on the graph. This graph gives you a visual result and is very good for comparisons between years.”



Free Investment Calculator from Free Math Calculator appears to be a reliable as well as effective tool for calculating investments. Prospective customers can install this software app on their PCs with specifications like 1.5 MB file size and 1.0 version. The operating system requirements include Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7.



Full specifications, details, features and applications can be obtained from the website Download.com powered by CNET. New users can try and test this application for free and can experience the benefits.



To get more information about Investment Calculator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Investment-Calculator/3000-2057_4-76037277.html



About Free Math Calculator

Free Math Calculator offers a number of user-friendly applications to help people in getting all relevant math equations efficiently and quickly. This company develops reliable software tools and supplies them free of cost.



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Free Math Calculator

Email: info@freemathcalculators.com

URL: http://www.freemathcalculator.com