The New Forest - the Best Place in the UK to Enjoy Adrenaline Fuelled Fun Activities in the Glorious Outdoors

Beaulieu, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Bournemouth is well known across the UK for its diverse and popular club scene, and in particular the large numbers of people who visit the area for their stag and hen activities. Anyone looking for a Bournemouth stag do to remember should consider the array of options available via New Forest Activities. The company assists stags and hens put together all of the component parts including accommodation and all of the day and nighttime activities, this takes all of the hassle out of the organization of the event, and with a range of group offers available they will make sure your Bournemouth Stag do is the best.



As the New Forest and Bournemouth are such a great location for things to do outdoors it’s possible to choose from a wide range of activities to suit all abilities and tastes. The wide range of Bournemouth stag activities include canoeing and kayaking, cycle hire, a trip back in time with the cockleshell heroes, tours of the area on foot or by boat, sea kayaking and lots more. Most of the Bournemouth stag activities offered by the company take place in the New Forest National Park and every activity is overseen by qualified expert instructors. There are lots of places to stay in New Forest and the accommodation ranges from basic outdoor camping all the way up to five star hotels and holiday homes. With the company’s contacts you’ll be able to choose whatever accommodation suits your taste and budget, and get a great deal.



Bournemouth stag do activities take place throughout the day and into the night depending on the needs of each group. There are loads of interesting places to visit in New Forest. Groups can go on a New Forest Tour or take a trip around the Ringwood Brewery, famed for its real ale. Every aspect of your day will be put together with care by the company, making sure that as the host of the event you can relax and enjoy the day too. The tours on offer provide a detailed look at the history, wildlife and culture of one of the communities most impressive treasures. The events offered by New Forest Activities are bound to exceed expectations and will prove a great value for money.



For those interested in Bournemouth stag activities you can easily book online, by phone or by visiting the booking centre. By booking with the company you know you’ll be able to experience a wide variety of adrenaline fuelled activities packed with excitement. The focus on delivering an exceptional time to everyone who comes along on the day means that the whole group will have lasting memories of their time with us



For more on New Forest Activities and events visit the site at http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk/groups/stag-parties-and-hen-parties/stag-parties/stag-parties-bournemouth-4/.



About New Forest Activities

New Forest Activities help organize bespoke events and activities in the New Forest National Park. The wide range of activities offered by New Forest Activities makes sure that people of all ages get to spend a great time.



Contact

Website: http://www.newforestactivities.co.uk/

Email: info@newforestactivities.co.uk

Address: New Forest Activities Booking Centre, The Old Forge, High Street, Beaulieu, SO42 7YA