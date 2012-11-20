The New Green on Black Friday -- Saving Money and Making a Statement over the Holidays

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- As Black Friday approaches Americans are on the search for the best deal. With Microsoft and Apple continuously releasing new products, consumers feel the urge to have the next big thing. Many can save money and fill a void this season by opting for re-purposed electronics.



Electronics recycling is a $6B market in the U.S., projected to triple by 2015. There are a host of angles you take this -- from families wishing to walk the talk promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness, to deal shopping with second hand electronics.



This could be a story about the triple bottom line – people, profits, planet – and how consumers are becoming far more comfortable than they ever were about giving gifts that were once considered taboo. Interviewing consumers on how they feel about this could be an interesting aspect as well.



I’d also like to offer a quote or interview from an interesting figure in the reverse logistics space. Michael Dadashi has become somewhat of a poster child for not only this industry, but for people everywhere because of his unique addict-to-recovery/rags-to-riches story. MHD Enterprises was named the number one company in the industry and has grown into the 28th fastest growing company in the country by saving consumers and companies money. He is happy to offer some credible material or quotes that will fit into your story.



