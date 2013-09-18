The New Home of Low Cost Car Rental in Ireland

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- DUBLIN - Low cost car hire has a new face in Ireland, CARHIRE.ie. Launching in August this year CARHIRE.ie will deliver car rental prices for everyone’s budget, when renting a car in Ireland. And to prove this point CARHIRE.ie offers a price promise that they will beat any competitor, so confident they are.



CARHIRE.ie is a local low cost car rental service delivering on great value and service. By focusing on the core features of customers, booking platform and vehicles CARHIRE.ie streamline system means they can offer highly competitive rates in comparison to the big brands. Savings made by not having lavish locations and airport desks, and advertising campaigns those savings can be passed on to customers. Modelling itself on the low cost airline models, CARHIRE.ie offers simple straightforward car rental at a low cost. CARHIRE.ie estimate currently 40% of month on month growth is due to word of mouth.



CARHIRE.ie has two goals to offer a clear and transparent service and to deliver low cost car hire for its customers. The website www.carhire.ie has a simple 3 step booking process makes booking a car easy to do. Tackling some of the most confusing elements of car hire such as insurance and additional fees is something CARHIRE.ie is very proud of. CARHIRE.ie operate a one price system so all bookings are paid online with no hidden fees for our customers upon their arrival.



With locations Dublin Airport, Dublin City, Shannon Airport, Cork Airport, Knock Airport and Kerry Airport, CARHIRE.ie can offer full coverage to customers. In some of the smaller locations CARHIRE.ie partner with Europcar/Thrifty in order to reduce costs which are then passed onto our customers.



The car rental market in Ireland is dominated by the big name premium brands; choice is limited and CARHIRE.ie believes with its dedication to low cost car rentals that they can provide additional choice that customers want. With a slim line business model CARHIRE.ie can provide an alternative to the big brands and deliver local value.



Ronan Menton of CARHIRE.ie states:



“The goal is twofold, to offer a low cost alternative to the big brands operating in the car rental market and provide a great booking portal that makes everything clear so customers can book in confidence, no hidden charges with us. To show how committed we are to delivering low cost car rental we have introduced a Price Promise to beat any competitor rates.”



The Price Promise means that if a customer finds a quote from a competitor than CARHIRE.ie will not only match it but also refund 10%. If you manage to find a car rental quote just call us and CARHIRE.ie will beat it. Terms & Conditions Apply and it must be a comparable product comparison.



About CARHIRE.ie

CARHIRE.ie is a member of the Car Rental Council of Ireland, the official regulatory body for car rental in Ireland. CARHIRE.ie is owned and operated by Executive Trust who have been operating successfully in the car rental business for over twenty years. To learn more about our low cost car hire, our price promise or even our car hire insurance guide, log onto http://www.carhire.ie/