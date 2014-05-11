The New IBD Just Gel Polish Tinseltown Collection Is in the Spotlight at Nail Polish and More

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- IBD has released the Tinseltown collection, a set of new Just Gel Polish colors inspired by the glamour and bright lights of Hollywood. This collection is the latest in a long line of 100% gel polish shades from IBD. Just Gel Polish is applied like nail polish but results in a long-lasting manicure. Online nail supply superstore Nail Polish and More is excited to announce that it now offers the IBD Tinseltown collection to its customers.



The colors included in the Tinseltown set are the following:



1. Sundance: A fine color which is a good blend between pink and nude – perfect for more neutral attire.



2. Hollywood Royalty: A regal purple shade which will stand out no matter what it is combined with.



3. Sunset: A royal red color with a fine hint of orange as well, to make sure that it can be used in a variety of different situations.



4. Gliterazzi: For nail polish enthusiasts who love a shine, this silver glitter is perfect.



5. Leading Man: A bright, provocative pinkish color which is a great complement to most feminine fashions.



6. Tabloid Talk: A fine mix between purple and pink, this shade goes well with a huge variety of different styles and colors.



7. Swag Bag: A lovely light blue that can be the final touch for almost any wardrobe.



8. Lights! Camera! Karats!: This diamond colored polish has a fine texture that makes it stand out – a lighter equivalent of the popular Gliterazzi.



For more details of the IBD shades included in the Tinseltown Just Gel Polish collection, shoppers can visit http://www.nailpolishandmore.com/new-ibd/.



The unique Just Gel Polish formula helps it quickly cure under an LED or a UV light, meaning that there is no time wasted when receiving a manicure. The gel polish also provides natural nails with a durable and long-term protective wear, preserving their strength and vitality. Furthermore, IBD Just Gel can be removed in only ten minutes.



Nail Polish and More representative Brent Wong expressed excitement over the debut of IBD's newest collection. "We know that our shoppers have many options when it comes to choosing a nail polish, and we believe that the IBD Tinseltown collection is one of the top sets available," he said. "The shades do a great job of capturing the allure of Hollywood and its talented entertainers, and Just Gel Polish is one of the highest quality gels our customers can buy."



To discover more about IBD nail polish products like the Just Gel Polish Tinseltown collection, shoppers can point their browsers to the IBD page at the Nail Polish and More web site: http://www.nailpolishandmore.com/brands/IBD.html. For additional information on NPM and the merchandise it has available for purchase, nail polish fans can visit the store's home page at http://www.nailpolishandmore.com/.



About Nail Polish and More

Nail Polish and More has been providing customers with the latest and most popular nail polishes, gel polishes and supplies since 2010. We pride ourselves on the best customer service available as well as being the first to offer all of the newest products from the TOP manufacturers in the market such as CND (Creative Nail Design), Harmony, Artistic, LeChat, IBD, Jessica, China Glaze, OPI and more.



Contact Information

Brent Wong

Nail Polish and More

http://www.NailPolishAndMore.com

617 Monterey Pass Road

Monterey Park, CA 91754

(626) 458-8822

Email: media@nailpolishandmore.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NailPolishandMore

Blog: http://npmnailtrends.com/



Trademarks and product names are property of their respective owners.



Video on applying IBD Tinseltown Just Gel Polish:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwqv-Z8B9qc