The New iMRS Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field Device Is Making Waves in the Medical Community

Medical technology grows more sophisticated every day. New medicines and treatments are constantly being put onto the market, giving consumers a myriad of options for pain treatment and health improvement. There is one technology, however, that consumers have been turning to for almost two decades, and it continues to prove its effectiveness through the years. Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) devices have indeed been around for quite some time, and they are still in high demand. As the devices get more sophisticated, there are fewer and fewer manufacturers that produce them. Those that remain have proven themselves in the fields of medical research, development and manufacturing.



One such company, which manufactures the iMRS PEMF device, has been getting a lot of attention from the medical science world lately. The website iMRS2000.com provides more details:



“Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) devices for home use have been on the market for nearly two decades. MediConsult, the only company in the world with its own in-house research, engineering, development, and manufacturing divisions, is the world leader in PEMF systems for home use. Our legendary MRS 2000 + series of products have been on the market for over 15 years, with an estimated 400,000 daily users worldwide in 21 countries.”



“Our brand new iMRS-Series is the culmination of more than 15 years of experience in energy medicine and more than 3.5 billion in-home applications worldwide” declares the website.



Now, website visitors can discover for themselves this unique device that is suitable for a range of uses. In the Features section, they will see that three different iMRS applicators are available: the whole body applicator for enhanced circulation and oxygen delivery, the local applicator pad for local tension and pain and the probe applicator for joint and sinus discomfort. Each of these applicators delivers waves generated by the iMRS device in order to treat discomfort and improve overall health.



There is even a free PEMF buyers’ guide that consumers can use to compare different brands, enabling them to see the numerous advantages of the iMRS device. A new guide, entitled “The 19 Questions You Must Ask Before You Buy Any PEMF Device,” is available as well.



In the Design section of the website, visitors can read about the design of this device, inspired by the stingray — an animal with the special ability to detect electromagnetic waves. Curious consumers can further explore the website to discover details about other products like the iSLRS and the iMORE, which monitors the body’s signals during iMRS sessions and adjusts the device accordingly.



About iMRS

