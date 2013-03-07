The New Integrated Fleet System from WesBank Assists with Managing Risk

Fairland, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- WesBank’s FleetFine is one of the latest integrated web-based systems, which is designed to assist fleet owners to better manage their fleet. WesBank is a leading asset and vehicle finance provider in South Africa, and is well known for providing excellent fleet management products and services.



Leading South African movable asset-based financier, WesBank, uses FleetFine, its latest integrated web-based system designed to assist fleet owners to manage the administration of driver fines and vehicle licences, as well as ensure compliance with AARTO (Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences) regulations.



According to Chris de Kock, Executive Head of Sales and Marketing at WesBank, with the implementation of AARTO it has become more apparent that fleet owners require effective risk management strategies to ensure the sustainability of their businesses, as non-compliance could result in severe financial and operational loss.



By outsourcing administrative functions such as managing driver fines, monitoring driver behaviour and updating vehicle licences, fleet owners are able to protect themselves against potential financial and operational penalties, says de Kock.



De Kock explains that the new system is linked to all major municipalities countrywide and can identify outstanding offences committed by drivers in company-owned vehicles. This information is retrieved from the applicable government systems by conducting a search of the company’s registration or proxy number, thereby allowing WesBank to redirect the fines to the driver that has committed the offence for which he or she is then liable.



This applies to large fleets that have many drivers, increasing the risk exposure, as well as smaller businesses that require every vehicle and driver to be operational in order for the business to remain profitable.?



He explains that FleetFine also allows fleet owners instant web access to all their information which includes outstanding fines, driver details, offences committed and the status of Operator and Driver demerit points accumulated against the Driver and Operator cards.



As part of the set up phase, existing fleet information pertaining to the organisation, proxy, vehicles and drivers is uploaded into its Fine Management system. Driver’s licenses are also loaded and validated and where applicable all existing offences are identified and redirected, if required, to ensure the client is compliant from the very beginning.?



He says that the system ensures that driver behaviour is monitored through driver scorecards which can assist companies Human Resources divisions to take action, where applicable.



This is particularly relevant with the implementation of AARTO, whereby drivers can potentially have their licences suspended should they accumulate 12 demerit points. From a fleet perspective, managing driver behaviour is crucial in order to safeguard against lost time, wasted money and resource inefficiencies.?



De Kock adds that the system also ensures that offences are timeously addressed in order to ensure that they are paid or redirected within the stipulated AARTO time line and that the client receives the maximum discount benefits.



Our objective with the new system is to develop a solution that is both in the best interests of the business and the driver. It is designed to allow drivers to manage their fines and ensure that the business is empowered with information and assistance to manage their operational and financial risks, concludes de Kock.



About WesBank

WesBank has over 40 years of experience in asset and vehicle finance. As a leading asset-based finance provider in South Africa, we finance new and used vehicles for personal use, both privately and through dealerships, as well as leisure vehicles, and also offer expert advice and professional service to our clients.



Our other main focus is providing quality asset finance and fleet management solutions for a number of market sectors. WesBank’s asset finance services cover aviation finance, agri finance, commercial vehicle finance, company vehicles, plant equipment, office equipment, public sector finance and franchise finance. In addition, we offer personal insurance, vehicle insurance, personal loans as well as business insurance, and we are perfectly placed to structure a finance deal to suit your needs.



WesBank is a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, which in turn, is part of the FirstRand Group. FirstRand is South Africa's most innovative Bank Assurance Group with interests in Retail and Merchant Banking, Life Assurance, Financial Planning and Medical Schemes.