The New iPhone 5S and 5C - Price Differences Between Various Telco's and Much More

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Smartphones are something which can be seen in the hands of every passing person in the streets these days. It is because of the undeniable fact that they have become essential and are one of the most-have gadgets in the present times. Due to the fact that the world is undergoing rapid advancements and technological changes, the smartphones are evolving every now and then. There are many high end brands that offer one of the most exclusive phones in the market which include Apple.



Almost everyone is aware of Apple and their world famous iPhones along with other products. Even since the iPhones were created, they immediately triggered the attention of millions of people worldwide. Now every year when a new iPhone is released, the sales records for the previous years are broken because of the high demand of the exceptional product. The phone is known to its high functionality and features which are hard to find in other phones. The iOS in these new iPhones has been enhanced and updated to perfection, which gives all the more reason to people for purchasing the one they want or prefer. IPhone 5S comes in 16, 32 and 64GB and costs $538, $668 and $818, respectively. On the other hand, the iPhone 5Ccomes in only 16 and 32 GB and can be bought on a total price of $318 and $538, respectively. Since these are plans for different companies, a monthly subscription of $39 must be paid at all costs. A local data bundle of 2GB is offered along with 100 or over 100 local outgoing minutes for the utmost convenience of all the iPhone %s and 5C users.



When it comes to the important matter of total costs over two years for iPhone 5S, they can be concluded as $1495 for 16GB, $1625 for 32Gb and $1775 for 64 GB whereas for iPhone 5C, it will cost $1275 for 16Gb and $1495 for 32GB. Apart from the low tier plan, mid and high tier plans are also available for all those who are immensely interested in them. Buying from any Telco is not as easy and individuals are recommended to take many factors into thorough consideration beforehand. An essential thing to remember is the fact that price is not the main thing as something the benefits which are offered besides that are much more significant. The most famous Telco’s that are offering iPhone 5S and 5C plans currently include SingTel, StarHub and M1.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19668/iphone-5s-5c-telco-price-comparison-guide/



Media Contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore