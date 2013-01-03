The New Matricom G-Box xD Brings More Android XBMC Love to Your TV

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- 6 months after the release of the G-Box Midnight comes the G-Box xD, the new affordable yet high performing alternative to the already wildly popular Midnight. This new box has the same powerful Amlogic 8726-M3 processor and Mali400 combo and has a new firmware separate from the Midnight.



"The G-Box Midnight has been incredibly popular that we wanted to build on it's success and create an alternative that provides the same base features as the Midnight yet be faster and more reliable", Joseph Sullivan from UWS mentioned at it's official release at a local trade show in Orlando, FL. "The Midnight experience has been a bumpy road and a learning experience for our company. We've taken this knowledge and produced the xD and have somehow made it even more affordable than the Midnight."



The xD has no internal wifi, unlike the Midnight, which is actually a benefit since the internal wifi on it's predecessor is lacking in strength. Instead the xD comes with an external USB wifi dongle that plugs into the device in the event that wifi is needed. Many people prefer to plug their Android TV box directly into the ethernet and of course the xD also has the 10/100 ethernet built in. Another notable difference is two USB ports instead of 4 and the lack of an SPDIF port. The xD has the A/V RCA connectors right on the device instead of using a break-out cable, making it quick to connect to older TVs and projectors.



Matricom's announced introductory price for the xD is $77 which makes it even more affordable than the Midnight. This price will appeal to the many people that were holding back on buying the Midnight due to it's steeper price tag. USA Wholesale Suppliers is the US authorized distributor of Matricom products. Their website is http://usawholesalesuppliers.com and the sales manager Joseph Sullivan can be contacted at 352-497-7558. Their HQ office is located at 1210 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando Florida.



Company details:



USA Wholesale Suppliers

Yujie Jiang, CEO

1210 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

+1-407-490-5839