The New Medi-Puff Pen Vaporizer Kit Uses Cutting-Edge Technology for Customer Convenience: Now Available Exclusively from Industry Expert

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The technology may remind people of their favorite spy movies. But, this is not make believe, it is real. The Medi-Puff Portable Vaporizer Pen kit is a veritable one stop shop for both personal and medical vaping needs. The kit includes a dual use vaporizer pen that can be used for wax, oil, butter, BHO, Honey Oil, or Errl and has an attachment for dry herbs. The Medi-Puff Vaporizer Pen is now available right here.



Vaping is a term used to refer to vaporizing. Vaporizing refers to the process of consuming herbs while negating many of the irritating respiratory toxins that are present in the grown flower that are typically released when smoked in the traditional way. When a person smokes, approximately 88% of the combusted smoke gases contain many elements that do not produce the desired effects and actually cause potential health risks. To the contrary, users of the Medi-Puff Portable Vaporizer Pen inhale considerably fewer of the harmful ingredients.



With its sleek and stylish look, the vaporizer pen is a cut way above traditional smoking. There is no need for a lighter and no need to carry papers or a pipe. It is very discrete and can be tucked away neatly, just like a traditional pen.



The founder of PuffNuggs.com, talked about this latest product, The Medi-Puff, he said.



Some of the features in the kit include a ceramic heating chamber for dry herbs, an oil chamber, two oil containers, a USB charger, LCD battery, wall adapter and more. People can find out more information and a video here.



About The Company

PuffNuggs.com produces pen vaporizer kits, other types of vaporizers, honey oil items and other related items. They are also an official Skyda dealer. They place a strong emphasis on customer service and stand by their policy of always delivering on any promises made.



CONTACT INFO:

Contact Person – Jerome Garcia

Address – 1462 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Email – Sales@puffnuggs.com

Website- http://www.puffnuggs.com