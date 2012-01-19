The New “MyTurboPC” Software Quickly Optimizes Performance and Protects Windows-Based PCs

Elkhart, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- Windows software designer and publisher MyTurboPC.com LLC is pleased to announce the release of MyTurboPC. The software is a comprehensive diagnostic program that is designed to speed up Windows® performance, repair computer errors and optimize the security of Windows-based personal computers.



Until now, addressing the myriad reasons for computer slowdowns and loss of performance power required advanced technical knowledge, a variety of complex tools, and plenty of time. The release of the new MyTurboPC software brings powerful capabilities for pc tune up to the average computer user through a comprehensive suite of tools to optimize, clean, maintain and protect computers. “We designed MyTurboPC to be simple, thorough and highly intuitive for people with minimal computer knowledge so that they can easily fixe common errors and clear away files that slow down the system,” said a MyTurboPC specialist.



Users of the software utility program can run a free scan to reveal numerous problems that may be slowing the computer during startup, shutdown or tasks performed by the computer during use. Additionally, MyTurboPC reveals where the system is exposed to harmful malware, spyware or dangerous computer viruses. A handy File Extension Manager allows users to search for the software to open dozens of file extensions. The customizable homepage screen allows users to easily choose components that they want scanned.



The Website’s download page contains a detailed set of instructions with accompanying screenshots to show users exactly how to install MyTurboPC, speed up windows performance and repair computer errors. The company’s veteran team of technicians is standing by at all times to offer free comprehensive technical support so that users can get the most out of the many features of MyTurboPC. Users can download regular updates for the length of their subscription to keep their computer system current for the latest malware definitions and device drivers.



Minimum system requirements include 20 MB free hard disk space for initial installation, an Internet connection and Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0 or above. MyTurboPC is compatible with Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP Operating systems (64 bit) as well as Windows 7, Windows Vista (64-bit and 32-bit). “Users can try MyTurboPC for free and scan their system for problems before they purchase it by downloading the trial from our Website,” said the specialist.



For more information, please visit http://myturbopc.com



About MyTurboPC.com LLC

MyTurboPC.com LLC is a software designer, developer and publisher of the MyTurboPC software program. The diagnostic program’s suite of tools optimizes, cleans, maintains and protects Windows-based personal computers so that they run faster than the day they were purchased. The owners and technical team at MyTurboPC.com LLC have more than 18 years of industry experience in software design and development.