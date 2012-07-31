The New Personal-Financial-Management.com Website Gives Consumers Vital Money Management Info

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- People across the country are visiting the new website Personal-Financial-Management.com for information on ways to better manage their money. The personal financial management website covers numerous aspects of managing money including debt consolidation, mortgage refinancing, stock investing and much more.



In today’s sluggish economy, financial decisions can have an even more profound impact on an individual or family’s future than ever before. Understanding their options for creating financial stability and growth now and in the future has always been an elusive goal for many people. The launch of the new website Personal-Financial-Management.com seeks to provide the financial planning information that is necessary for people to plan a stable future. “We started this website to help the thousands of people that need information on different financial options in order to plot a course for a better financial future,” said a Personal-Financial-Management.com representative.



The layout of the new website allows visitors to either go through each section to learn about options for dealing with financial concerns as well as options for financial growth, or go directly to the topic they are seeking. Readers can find detailed information on debt consolidation loans, how they work and the types of consumers that can benefit from them. Readers will also learn about Zero Percent Interest Credit Cards such as how they work, how to apply, how to manage them to save money and understanding where the fees actually apply.



An expanded financial planning section provides articles detailing retirement financial planning, the nature of financial advisors, how to choose one and how to work with them.



A section on the ins and outs of investing explains the pros and cons of investing in stocks online, things that beginning investors need to know, an explanation of growth stock mutual funds and investing in oil. Readers will also learn about retirement, precious metal and green mutual funds as well as other good investment ideas and ways to invest money.



As visitors to the new website become familiar with the options in their basic and intermediate form, the website also provides reviews and information on a number of books that can help them craft detailed financial plans for their entire lives. “The reality is that it is up to each individual to figure out the best path to financial stability and growth,” said the website representative. “Our new website can get them started on the right foot with reliable information that will form the cornerstone of their financial planning knowledge.” For more information, please visit http://www.personal-financial-management.com



About Personal-Financial-Management.com

The new Personal Financial Management website is designed help people learn how to better manage their money. The website provides detailed information on a variety of topics including debt consolidation, stock investing, financial advisors, retirement planning and much more. The information is written in plain language and ordered so that anyone can learn to take control of their finances in the current tough economy.