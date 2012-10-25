The New Pro Version of Scanpst.exe Is Now Available

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Users of Microsoft Outlook the world over are well aware of the devastation that could occur if their PST files were to, all of a sudden, get corrupted. Loss of critical data is one of the biggest nightmares of people who rely heavily on their notes, tasks, reminders and e-mails. Having a good recovery tool or a recovery suite that will rule out the possibility of permanent data loss, and that can ensure data recovery despite files being corrupted, is therefore essential as well as desirable. It is also essential that these recovery options are constantly reviewed in order to ensure that they keep with the times along with new releases and bug fixes of Outlook.



Scanpst.exe is a well-known software in the field of data recovery, focused towards users of Microsoft Outlook. It is a well-known fact that along with any software release there are bugs, and this is no exception with Microsoft Outlook. At times, new versions of Outlook might come along with bug fixes, which in turn could have a detrimental effect on a user's already existing data. In view of this, scanpst.exe offers optimized recovery of PST files and ensures that Outlook data is restored. This includes notes, events, e-mails and just anything else that is used with Outlook that is at risk of being lost when a PST file gets corrupted. Over the years, this tool has been a boon to Outlook users and has helped many a distraught user recover data that might have otherwise been lost forever.



At http://scanpstexe.net, you can get to know more about the features of scanpst.exe and get your copy of the new Pro version to try out. This expertly designed software suite now has a new version that helps users get better flexibility and increased scenarios that will aid them in the data recovery process of their e-mails and other Outlook information. With a number of bug fixes and improvements to the PST file recovery wizard that has helped people all along, the new Pro version’s faster recovery algorithm is all ready to sweep the market. This professional version is offered as a “try before you buy” product, thereby allowing you to try it out free of cost and see for yourself how you can benefit, before deciding whether to purchase it or not. Scanpst.exe truly puts an end to Outlook hassles and helps users ensure the safety of their valuable data.



About Scanpst.exe

scanpst.exe is a mailbox recovery software for Outlook, that has been optimized for use with Microsoft Outlook. The new professional version of this amazing took is better optimized to suit the needs of users and ensures that Outlook users the world over do not lose their valuable information if their PST files get corrupted for any reason. The success ratio of this tool is very high, thanks to the high levels of customer focus that have been incorporated with each Outlook scenario that scanpst.exe comes packaged with.



