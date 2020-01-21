The New Product Launches and Expansions Have Been the Most Adopted Strategies by Key Players in Pet Food Ingredients Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The global pet food ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 37.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2025. The increase in the adoption of pets among consumers has encouraged companies to develop innovative and nutrition-rich products for feeding pets. Growth in the population of pets and pet humanization trends has also led to a rise in the demand for nutrition-rich pet food.



The key players in this market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Ingredion Incorporated (US). Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansion & investments, mergers and acquisition, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



These vendors have adopted various growth strategies such as expansion & investments, new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures, to cater to the increasing demand for pet food ingredients. Companies are focusing on increasing their product portfolios through strategic acquisitions and expanding their manufacturing capacities.



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) has a robust product offering in the pet food ingredient market and occupies a major share due to its extensive distribution network, strong geographical presence, and high brand value. The company operates through four business segments—nutrition, performance materials, innovation center, and corporate activities. It offers its pet food ingredients through its broad product line of the nutritional products division under its Animal Nutrition & Health business sub-segment. The nutrition division of the company comprises DSM Food Specialties and DSM Nutritional Products; DSM Nutritional Products offers pet food ingredients for the feed industry. It has been consistent in strengthening its position in the pet food ingredients market by engaging in the expansion of its production capabilities.



- In March 2015, DSM increased its production capacity of Rovimix B2 80 SD. Through this expansion, the company was able to meet the growing demand for vitamins in the animal feed industry.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) is a well-established manufacturer of food & beverage ingredients, animal feed & feed ingredients, biofuels, and naturally derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. The company is engaged in manufacturing products for diversified markets, which helps it minimize business risks and dependency on any particular business. The company's key business segments are oilseed processing, corn processing, agricultural services, WILD flavors & specialty ingredients, and others. The company offers a robust range of pet food ingredients through its ADM Animal Nutrition division. Wilmar International has a strong foothold in the emerging economies in Southeast Asia, which has strengthened the company's global position. The company has been focusing its growth through acquisitions in 2018 and 2019.

- In June 2018, ADM announced an agreement to acquire Probiotics International Limited (PIL), a UK-based provider of probiotic supplements for human, pet, and production-animal use. The acquisition was valued at around £185 million, and it will add to ADM's extensive portfolio of products that promote health and wellness.

- In March 2017, ADM expanded its animal nutrition business in China with the construction of a new feed premix facility in Xiangtan, in Hunan Province, central China. The company also increased its production capabilities by adding aquaculture feed production lines at its existing Nanjing complex in Jiangsu Province, eastern China. The Xiangtan plant will be involved in the production of premix, concentrate, animal-complete, and fish-complete feeds.



South America, followed by Asia Pacific, is expected to grow at high rates from 2019 to 2025. Brazil and Argentina are the most leading markets in the South American region. The market in this region is in the early stage of development, and hence, provides growth opportunities for key companies. The South American region is projected to grow at a high rate in the pet food ingredients market, as some countries in this region offer profitable growth opportunities for the pet food industry. Brazil is the largest pet food ingredients market and is also one of the fast-emerging markets for South America. In 2018, pet food sales accounted for 81% of all the pet care products. Dog food ingredients accounted for 46% of pet foods, followed by cat food.



