The New Saints Set to Take on Some of Europe's Finest

Kippax, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The under 17 girls team from The New Saints (TNS) Wales head off to Spain next weekend where they will face some of the finest women’s teams in Europe. Representing Wales and Britain the TNS team will face opposition such as Espanyol, San Gabriel and a representative side from Tarragona.



The group of 49 people including players, staff, parents and siblings will enjoy 5 nights in the town of Calafel, just 40 minutes south of Barcelona. Along with the three matches the girls will have the chance to visit FC Barcelona’s stadium the Camp nou where they will have a Stadium and Museum tour of the famous ground.



TNS sought the help of Leeds based company Football Tours International (FTI) who have worked alongside the group to organise a tour that would suit the team’s needs. Although the main emphasis of the tour is to play quality opposition the group still wanted the trip to have a holiday feel. FTI have helped organise the whole trip which included advice on flights, booking the accommodation, transfers, stadium/museum tour, shopping and sightseeing trip to Barcelona along with the three friendly matches against local opposition.



With the TNS team been linked as an academy to their League of Wales first team, they wanted a tour that would place them against quality Spanish opposition to see how they would compare against some of Spain’s elite. The fixtures organised by FTI are sure to give them a stern test with an opening game against the cadet team of Espanyol. This will be played in the Centre of Barcelona and is sure to be a tough game with the Espanyol team plying their trade in the top cadet league; however they will be tested further in their second match where they will play the current champions of the cadet league San Gabriel. The final fixture will see them play a Tarragona representative side, this will be a combination of all the best players from the Tarragona region.



The group of players aged 15-17 hope to show their European counterparts that they are able to compete when up against elite opposition. The girls are looking forward to the fixtures but also enjoying what promises to be a great tour.



