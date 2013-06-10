The New Version of CallsFreeCalls Service for iOS Devices Is Released

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- We are proud to announce the release of the CallsFreeCalls updated version for iOS devices. It includes several improvements in performance and some minor bug fixes, which were reported and removed thanks to you! With this new version free international calls and SMS along with free SMS inside our community became easier than ever!



Our new features include:



- New program version for devices with iOS platform: iPad, iPhone, iPod touch

- Better design, interface and convenience of the service

- New sponsors, list greatly increased, new offer types

- Improved functionality, some minor bug fixes

- Informational window functionality increased, new functions added

- Notification service further implementation

- Low-speed channels have better connection quality now.



With this updated version of our app your flexibility, mobility, your ability to stay in touch wherever and whenever you are is even more increased! Our goal is to unite the continents and make absolutely free international calling and texting possible! While being able to connect you with any mobile device user in more than 130 countries around the globe and allowing you to stay in network in areas with extremely bad connection, we strive to provide you with the best service possible!



We collect your ideas and feedback regularly and review them attentively. These ideas show us the way we should develop our app to remain the best free calls and SMS service available. Thank you for choosing us, for staying with us, for empowering us to drive on and develop! Together we unite the continents! Together we are making our life easier!



The new version of CallsFreeCalls app is available on AppStore. Feel free to download it to ensure you use the best free international calls service available!



