The New Version of ID Card Workshop Version 3.9 Has Been Released with Kiosk Mode and Improved Performance

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The world’s leading provider of ID card software, ID Card Workshop Team (A division of PixelApp Ltd) today announced the release of ID Card Workshop 3.9, an affordable membership management and ID card designing software.



The latest version, which helps businesses and organization retain customers by maintaining loyalty programs, has the benefit of Kiosk Mode for unattended membership enrolment and data access. It has also improved printing performance and improved the software as a whole.



Alex Li, the director of the team said: "We understand there is a great demand for id card software that build-in a full-screen kiosk interface. And here it is, The concise and easy to use kiosk mode of ID Card Workshop 3.9. The kiosk mode, together with the user roles management feature construct a strict user level based full-screen kiosk interface. You can use it for unattended access for guests or limit staffs to access the host system. This is a very useful feature for business operating environments."



List Of New Features And Improvements:



New Features:

1.Added kiosk mode.

2.Added auto login feature for SQL database login.

3.Added auto login feature for user roles management.



Improvements:



1. Improved printing performance.

2. Improved double-sided printing feature for layout printing mode.

3. Fixed some mirror bugs.

4. Fixed a registration problem.



To learn more information and download the free trial version of ID Card Workshop, visit: http://www.IDCardWorkshop.com



About ID Card Workshop

ID Card Workshop is an all-in-one id card making, designing and membership management software, it enables users to create ID cards, staff cards, membership cards with just few mouse-clicks and manage member's data with its inbuilt database management and verification features.



ID Card Workshop is a "must-have" tool for business owners who want to establish their in-house membership system and loyalty programs. It can also help employers to create and maintain their employee systems and visitor tracking systems.