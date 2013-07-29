The New Website Teaching Internet Marketing and Accepting Guest-Bloggers from All over the World

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- An extensively useful and efficacious, newly-released website, http://www.ruggedblogger.com, provides a whole range of highly credible and reliable information on internet marketing, Search Engine Optimization, blogging and various other effective internet tools to guide its clients towards earning instant cash from the comfort of their homes. Launched on July 15th 2013, Rugged Blogger has managed to generate an incredibly high rate of traffic and thousands of YouTube views in such a short span of time.



The website is owned and operated by George C Simeon Snr, who is a well-known author of the ‘French Made Easy’ and ‘An Online Journalist’, a reputable CEO of ‘Learn French Nigeria Initiatives’, a renowned columnist of the ‘Voice of Revival Magazine’, an acclaimed chief editor of ‘Naira News’ and a guest writer at 365naijanews.com. In addition, George is a distinguished blogger and proficient online marketer with an immense love to teach and train the individuals to benefit from the emerging internet marketing trend in an instrumental way.



Rugged Blogger teaches its users the fundamentals of the blogging world, ranging from its designing to blogosphere, in an efficient manner. It further welcomes Guest-Bloggers from around the world, to share their experiences, observations and opinions on the internet marketing tools. The users can find credible articles relating to increasing the speed of their WordPress blogs, stimulating the level of traffic to their web pages, foolproof link building strategies, fixing the hacked WordPress sites along with its essential security tips and plug ins. The website also possesses an effective and reliable article on blogging strategies that guides the newly entrants towards its ‘know-how’ by comprehensively elaborating some of the key tips that will help them earn a steady flow of income in the blogging industry.



A user Glen Kotarski writes, “I just want to tell you that I’m all new to blogs and certainly liked this website. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have beneficial article content. Regards for sharing your website”.



In addition to providing essential articles on web hosting, SEO and blog management, the website also encompasses highly rich content on affiliate marketing and its valuable contribution to the online marketing industry. It further shares an essential article that appeared on the Business Insider with the title, ‘How eBay worked with the FBI to put its top affiliate marketers in prison’, highlighting the legal troubles and difficulties, a business owner might face with his affiliate marketing activities.



Interested individuals can learn more about Rugged Blogger at http://www.ruggedblogger.com, and can check out their YouTube video at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8HQ0rxL4dc. Furthermore, they can contact its concerned officials for any advice or assistance, relating to advertising their websites, businesses, products or blogs along with high traffic generation at cheaper rates, at purewelfare2@gmail.com.



Media Contact:

Contact Person/Name: George C Simeon Snr

Email: purewelfare2@gmail.com

Mobile: +2348181474771

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rugged-Blogger/154786751380030