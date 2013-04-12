Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The unique Grovetown Georgia neighborhood of Willow Oak Village is just about ready to unveil the newest addition to their community features. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to announce the brand new resort style community pool will be open for residents as of May. The pool is scheduled to open to the public on May 28. Neighborhood residents as well as premiere community builders Bill Beazley Homes, Downeast Homebuilders and Pierwood Construction, are excited about the new resort style pool. Plans for the resort style pool hint that the community pool will be lagoon-like, with plenty of seating and unique water features parents and children are sure to enjoy. This community pool offers recreation options for parents and children alike and has been developed with the community aesthetic in mind.



Willow Oak Village of Grovetown, Georgia is one of the newest developments that Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to offer Georgians. The beautifully landscaped community already has extensive walking and jogging trails throughout the community. The pool house slab is in place, and the pool itself is well into construction. This new addition represents even healthier options in outdoor activities for residents and potential residents. Families also gain access to the Eucheee Creek Elementary School, as well as Grovetown Middle and High schools. As an added value, all Willow Oak Village homes by premiere homebuilder Bill Beazley Homes, falls under the blanket of the Bill Beazley Homes Green Advantage program. This program offers economical and environmentally friendly options for homeowners.



More information on Willow Oak Village is available here.



Special new home offers are available on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate Facebook Page, here.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, Georgia 30809

Local: 706-863-1775

Toll-Free: 800-558-1775