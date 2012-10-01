The Newest Way to Make a Portfolio Pop

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The competition is fierce in the modeling and film industries. The portfolio is the one opportunity that actors, models, directors, and film makers have to display themselves for potential work in the industry. Finding a new and exciting way to be displayed is the key to getting a foot in the door.



The traditional portfolio consists of a series of professional pictures with a blurb about experiences, personal information, and what the applicant can offer the hiring company. Presenting this information in a new and unique way can make the applicant stand out in the sea of portfolios that companies receive.



Now there is a new and exciting way to stand out from the crowd. Imagine, being featured in a magazine that is designed specifically for the applicant! This personalized magazine can be used by actors, models, directors, and film makers to professionally display photos, stories, and experiences in a unique and fabulous new way. Magazines & Film, an online company specializing in designing these personalized magazines, believes that this type of product bringsluxury and class to a professional portfolio.



According to Magazines & Film;stills, magazines, and movie posters help industry professionals make themselves seen in an exquisite and new light. Each magazine produced is a work of art, professionally designed, using the highest quality materials and inks on the market.Each magazine comes standard with 20-pages, with the option of making it any size desired. The magazines are perfectly bound to produce news stand quality work. Each order comes standard with two printed copies, a digital link to the magazine with one-year of hosting, and a printed proof delivered by mail. Now, a Quick Response (QR) code is also available, which allows all alphanumeric data related to the magazine to be stored to a cell phone. This QR code can be used on several platforms including social media, movie stills, reels, videos, apps, and web pages.



Magazines& Film provides personalized portfolio magazines to help professionals display their assets in a unique and magnificent new way. The goal of this company is create “videos and short stories” that capture the unique talents of each client.



If you would like to obtain more information on personalized portfolio magazines, please contact Magazines & Film at magazinesandfilm.com/Contact-Us.html or 800 283 6157.