The Next Guest on Dennis Tubbergen's Radio Show Is Chris Martenson

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can usually be found helping his own clients. When he has a little free time he is busy writing his daily blog, his weekly newsletter Moving Markets or interviewing his next guest expert for his weekly radio show.



Tubbergen's next guest is Chris Martenson, a former American biochemical scientist and Vice President of Science Applications International Corporation. Chris is currently an author and trend forecaster who is interested in macro trends regarding the economy, energy composition and the environment. He is the founder of PeakProsperity.com.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his online financial blog. On September 16, 2013 his blog was titled Report: Now Only 43% of Americans Paying Taxes.



Tubbergen began his blog by saying, “CNBC recently reported that according to an analysis completed by the Tax Policy Center, only 43% of Americans are paying income taxes. This is down from 47% when then Presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, made the 47% comment that helped derail his campaign."



Below he quotes from the September 9, 2013 article.



That "47 percent" quote that helped sink Mitt Romney's presidential hopes? Better make that 43 percent now.



The share of households who aren't paying any federal income tax has fallen, and a new analysis from the Tax Policy Center predicts that it will continue to shrink in years to come.



That's partly because a slew of temporary tax cuts enacted during the Great Recession have started to expire. And it's partly because an improving economy means people's incomes should slowly start to increase, adding to their income tax bill.



So who makes up the 43 percent?



To find out and to read the blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his September 16, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.