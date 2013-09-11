The Next Upcoming Bestseller - HTC One Mini

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- HTC phones have acquired international success and recognition over the recent years because of the amazing features and services they offer in almost all of their smartphones. The new HTC one mini is no less since it comes with a 4.3 inch display, HTC blinkfeed, HTC Zoe and HTC boomsound. Already winning the hearts of millions of people across the globe, the phone is officially going to be available in the market by the end of September. The silver version of the sleek and beautiful smartphone is the first to be released and the black one is supposed to follow after a while. For all tech-savvy HTC lovers, this is an amazing opportunity to grab the new model from the HTC One series.



The contract free phone is going to be available at Singtel, M1 and Starhub for $688 only, therefore, all the intereste3d buyers are recommended to hurry up. The 1.4GHz dual-core snapdragon 400 processor, 16GB internal storage and 1GB RAM along with a full 720p display are the main attractions of the phone. HTC one mini has the latest Android 4.2 along with HTC Sense 5.0. The unique and appealing design and the build of the phone are enough to immediately capture the attention of people in the first glance.



The beats audio integration in HTC one mini takes the music and audio listening experience to a whole new level, which is rather impressive. The HTC Blinkfeed allows individuals to gather all of their personal and favorite data on one screen, without having to struggle too much. The frontal HTC boomsound speakers produce both massive and fine sounds. The ultrapixel camera along with the video highlights makes for an exceptional camera and video recording experience. Individuals are advised to wait till the end of September in order to purchase HTC one mini from all the authorized resellers.



The connectivity options are also rather convenient and adequate since they include Wifi, Bluetooth and LTE 4.0. When it comes to the important matters of looks, the new HTC one mini is strikingly similar to its flagship counterpart, which has been an immensely successful smartphone. However, the only difference lies in the size and HTC one mini is a relatively smaller version of its previous model. Amongst all of its potential competitors in the market, HTC one mini has still managed to top many lists because of the fact that it offers great specifications along with high quality as well as functionality.



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