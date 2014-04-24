The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2014 - 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Global wireless CapEx is on the rise, as operators deploy LTE and Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) infrastructure, amid growing demands for high-speed mobile broadband connectivity. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) promise to reduce the CapEx burden on wireless carriers. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.



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Driven by the promise of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction, wireless carriers are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting integration across a multitude of areas including Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, OSS/BSS, backhaul and CPE/home environment.



By 2020, SNS Research estimates that NFV and SDN investments on the RAN segment alone will account for over $5 Billion. These investments will primarily focus on cloud RAN (C-RAN) deployments, based around the idea of replacing traditional base station nodes with a centralized baseband processing pool serving a number of distributed radio access nodes.



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Topics Covered:



The report package covers the following topics:



Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics

2G(GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

3G (W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

4G (LTE, WiMAX) technology and market trends

Core network equipment market trends

Mobile backhaul equipment and market trends

WiFi offload, small cell, DAS, cloud RAN and HetNet technology and market trends



NFV and SDN Topics



The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe

SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology

Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization

Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem

Standardization and regulatory initiatives

Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV

SDN and NFV deployment case studies

SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings

Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020



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Key Questions Answered:



The report package provides answers to the following key questions:



How is the 2G, 3G & 4G infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2017 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure such as DAS, femtocells, picocells, microcells and other "HetNet" deployments?

How will WiFi fit into future network architectures for access and offload?

Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

What strategies should be adopted by operators and vendors to remain a dominant market force?



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