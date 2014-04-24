Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professional market research reports on "The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2014 - 2020" Industry Analysis and Overview.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Global wireless CapEx is on the rise, as operators deploy LTE and Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) infrastructure, amid growing demands for high-speed mobile broadband connectivity. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) promise to reduce the CapEx burden on wireless carriers. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.
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Driven by the promise of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction, wireless carriers are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting integration across a multitude of areas including Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, OSS/BSS, backhaul and CPE/home environment.
By 2020, SNS Research estimates that NFV and SDN investments on the RAN segment alone will account for over $5 Billion. These investments will primarily focus on cloud RAN (C-RAN) deployments, based around the idea of replacing traditional base station nodes with a centralized baseband processing pool serving a number of distributed radio access nodes.
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Topics Covered:
The report package covers the following topics:
Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics
2G(GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends
3G (W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends
4G (LTE, WiMAX) technology and market trends
Core network equipment market trends
Mobile backhaul equipment and market trends
WiFi offload, small cell, DAS, cloud RAN and HetNet technology and market trends
NFV and SDN Topics
The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe
SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology
Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization
Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem
Standardization and regulatory initiatives
Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV
SDN and NFV deployment case studies
SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings
Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain
Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020
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Key Questions Answered:
The report package provides answers to the following key questions:
How is the 2G, 3G & 4G infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2017 and at what rate will it grow?
What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure such as DAS, femtocells, picocells, microcells and other "HetNet" deployments?
How will WiFi fit into future network architectures for access and offload?
Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?
What strategies should be adopted by operators and vendors to remain a dominant market force?
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