The Nigerian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Nigerian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Nigeria
Historically, China and Italy have been the main suppliers of arms to Nigeria. During the review period, imports from China accounted for 43% of the country’s total defense imports, while in 2010 its share increased to 82% of total defense imports.
