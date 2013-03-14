Fast Market Research recommends "The Nigerian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Nigerian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Nigerian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Nigerian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period, the Nigerian defense budget recorded a CAGR of 13.03%, with expenditure mainly driven by participation in peacekeeping initiatives and operations to stop the smuggling of oil. The defense budget, which stood at 0.78% of GDP in 2012, is expected to decrease to 0.75% of GDP by 2017, as the country's defense expenditure growth is expected to outpace its GDP growth. The defense budget is also expected to increase during the forecast period, due to increased deployment of armed forces in peacekeeping operations and significant threats to its national security. During the review period, the country's capital expenditure allocation stood at an average of 14.53% of the total defense budget, and is expected to decrease to an average of 11.2% over the forecast period due to reduced equipment purchase allocations.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Nigerian military expenditure is expected to be mainly driven by peacekeeping operations and efforts to stop the smuggling of stolen oil. Nigeria became a member of the UN in 1960 and this involvement in peacekeeping operations will significantly drive the country's defense expenditure over the forecast period, in particular the procurement of armored vehicles and transport aircraft. Being the largest producer of crude oil and oil exports, the country is threatened by the smuggling of oil, especially in the oil-rich Niger delta region. In March 2011 Nigerian soldiers destroyed nearly 500 illegal oil refineries in the Niger Delta region to stop the smuggling of stolen oil in the country.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Nigerian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP Limited, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria
