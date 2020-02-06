"The Night Scott Came Home," a Suspenseful, Original Film Short, Now on Kickstarter!

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- One of the most suspenseful original film shorts to come to Kickstarter, "The Night Scott Came Home" is a cautionary tale with strong moral messages that captivate viewers throughout this dark, gritty suspense film.



Viewers from around the world follow the lives of the Brillson family, where a tight knit and loving couple, Adam and Cindy Brillson, work passionately to support their son, Scott. But when Scott returns home from his first semester at college, the Brillson's find he has significantly changed, and alarm bells begin to ring. Scott tells stories of new friends he made on the internet, and a dark secret begins to soon unravel that threatens the entire family. In a race against the clock, the Brillson's hurry to erase their son's indoctrination before it proves too late.



This exciting, suspenseful original film short is predicted to captivate viewers from around the world in 2020. Featuring a skillfully crafted storyline, talented cast, and dark, gritty themes, "The Night Scott Came Home" will become a must-see film short in 2020.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development of the film, including hiring of a small cast and crew, renting film equipment and post-production materials, and submission to local Kansas City Film Festivals.



Expected to be released in early November 2020, "The Night Scott Came Home" will be accessible to backers worldwide.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nightscottfilm/the-night-scott-came-home

Supporters around the world can back "The Night Scott Came Home" by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including digital copies of the film upon its official release date. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Night Scott Came Home

"The Night Scott Came Home," an original dark, gritty suspense film, is the product of production efforts led by Chad Shreeves, an independent author and filmmaker from Kansas City, Missouri.



