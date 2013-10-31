Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd. (Nisshin) is a manufacturer and distributor of edible oils, fine chemicals and health foods. The company's product portfolio comprises edible oils, margarines, shortenings, oil meals, processed oils and fats, specialty oil, dressings, soy foods and soy proteins. Nisshin also produces fine chemicals such as raw materials for cosmetics, medium-chain triglycerides, additives for foods and pharmaceuticals and other chemical products. Furthermore, the company is involved in real estate, foods sales promotion, computer system development and maintenance, sports facility management and non life insurance agency businesses. Nisshin operates four production bases in Japan. It has international presence in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and countries in Europe and North America. Nisshin is headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.



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