The Nit Nanny Announces Launch of New Website

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- When an individual is experiencing the effects and annoyance of head lice, there are a select few products that effectively rid the hair of a louse and its nits. As a premier head lice treatment, featuring products that are free of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, The Nit Nanny is pleased to announce they have just launched their new website. The website puts their product line on display and allows parents whose children are infested with head lice to find a desired treatment quickly.



On the website, customers interested in the highly effective products offered by The Nit Nanny lice treatment product line can make a quick and easy purchase. With easy navigation and plenty of information on their products, customers can get a grasp of the products they offer and browse the various pages in an effortless manner. With treatment centers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and their products being sold in pharmacies and drug stores throughout those states, the website provides for a national reach and the opportunity to offer their services for any child across the globe who is suffering from the itchiness of head lice.



Those who visit the website will be able to learn about the products offered and which product would best suit their child’s needs. The Nit Nanny Product line has an oil based solution that eliminates live head lice when left in the hair for just 10 minutes. For additional treatment, customers can purchase the lice removal comb, which removes the lice eggs (nits) from the hair. Then, to help keep the lice away, there is a Mint Detangler—a non-toxic spray—to help deter lice from finding a home on a head as well as detangling hair. To take advantage of the whole package, the kit has one solution, one mousse and one comb.



All The Nit Nanny Products are linked to their product page on Amazon.com, so customers with an Amazon account can easily make a purchase and start fighting back to rid their child’s head of lice. The website offers helpful tips on how often the products should be used and the benefits of each item. For more information, check out the newly launched website here today.



About The Nit Nanny

The Nit Nanny Product Line treatment for lice prevention enables customers to effectively eliminate head lice from a child, friend, or family member’s hair. The products are free of harmful chemicals and cause no danger for children. These treatments were established by Michele Barrack, a mother who experienced head lice with her own children. She has treatment centers throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with her products featured in a variety of pharmacies.



For more information, please visit http://www.thenitnanny.com/.