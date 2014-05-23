The Nit Nanny Now Offering Their Lice Treatment Products to Schools

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- When at school, parents entrust teachers and administrators to keep their kids safe and free of harm. As viruses and sickness frequently spreads through classrooms and schools, it takes one student to contract head lice and spread it to classmates. While many schools lack a reliable policy and program for the prevention of head lice, The Nit Nanny is proud to announce they are offering their quality, safe lice treatment products to schools.



While stuck utilizing standard over-the-counter pesticide and chemical ridden products, school nurses are realizing the bugs have become resistant to these treatments, still infesting the hair once the chemicals have worn out. Utilizing the Nit Nanny ensures all traces of lice are gone in just one 10 minute treatment. The products are physician recommended and contain zero harmful chemicals for a soothing scalp after the shampoo and spray are applied. When looking to buy the best treatment for lice to keep a healthy environment in school, The Nit Nanny has gone above and beyond to provide their customers with an all-natural, highly effective solution. The company offers a removal mousse, comb, spray, and natural oil solution that are guaranteed to smother and kill the lice.



Head lice in schools can cause panic among parents, but when school nurses implement The Nit Nanny onto the scalp and hair of affected students, parents won’t have to worry their kids will come home infested with lice. When a school’s interest is to buy head lice removal to ease the stress of their student’s parents, The Nit Nanny sells their products separately and as a kit. Visit the website to see how the products can benefit the school today.



About The Nit Nanny

The Nit Nanny Product Line treatment for head lice enables customers to effectively eliminate head lice from a child, friend, or family member’s hair. The products are free of harmful chemicals and are safe for the whole family to use. These treatments were formulated by the world’s largest lice treatment company, Lice Lifters. The owner and creator, Michele Barrack, is a mother who experienced the frustration of head lice with her own children. Lice Lifters has treatment centers throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with The Nit Nanny products featured in independent pharmacies and beauty supply shops.



For more information, please visit http://www.thenitnanny.com/.