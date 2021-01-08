The Nitty-Gritty of QuickBooks TLG and QBW Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- When a company is created in QuickBooks, there will be several files created. One has a file type of "QBW" or QuickBooks for Windows, which is the actual company data file.



A QuickBooks Data File is saved in the QBW format and is attached to the .qbw extension. These files contain financial data, templates, letters, logos, and images. These files also store files from the QuickBooks Financial Statement Designer, Cash Flow Projector, Business Planner, and Loan Manager.



The QuickBooks company file is constantly being updated with the transactions that are entered. In addition to updating the company file, QuickBooks will save information about the transactions in the TLG or Transaction Log file, while tracking all of the changes that are made to the company file. As the TLG file continues to grow, it isn't uncommon to sometimes see the TLG file become bigger than the QBW file.



The TLG file is for data restoration, which means that in case a company file is erased or damaged, the TLG file can be used in conjunction with a recent backup to restore transactions that were entered since that backup. This log file can also be used together with a QuickBooks backup file (.qbb) to recover data from a damaged company file. "In most cases, the TLG may not really be a priority, but it is very important to maintain the log in case your company file is erased." John Rocha, Technical Services Manager said.



On the other hand, if QuickBooks loses connection to the company file, the TLG file automatically corrects the data file as much as possible.This is a highly useful method to use when your file becomes irreparable due to data corruption.



If the .QBW file is missing or deleted, or if it was accidentally moved to the recycle bin, E-Tech offers a service that can do a full recovery by restoring the .TLG file into an older backup.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks TLG Data Recovery service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/.



