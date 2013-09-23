The NJ Traffic Ticket Attorneys-Protecting You Against Life Changing Consequences of Traffic Violations

Red Bank, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Traffic violations are a common occurrence among regular drivers. While many people take them lightly, they fail to understand the repercussions that these violations can have on their lives. Speeding tickets and accidents can mar people for life, taint their records and burden them with expensive fees. To protect people against them and fight in court for such cases, The NJ Traffic Ticket Attorneys of the Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall can always be trusted.



The efficient and highly experienced team consists of former prosecutors who work towards dismissing or minimizing the effects of the traffic violations in court. The lawyers have more than a century of collective experience in municipal courts handling New Jersey traffic tickets. The attorneys that make up this dedicated team of NJ Traffic Ticket Attorneys have prosecuted in over 25 municipalities throughout the state.



Their experience and knowledge about how exactly to go about tackling different traffic related court issues make them the most trusted firm to rely on in the whole of NJ. They make people aware about their rights in the court of law and debunk the popular myth of not having any choice but to plead guilty to whatever the ticket says.



Those who wish to consult the NJ Traffic Ticket Attorneys before enlisting their services can contact them on their toll free number for free consultations on all traffic violation cases. The company provides representation to clients in various traffic related matters including:



- Driving with a suspended or revoked license

- Driving without insurance

- Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident

- Reckless driving

- Careless driving

- Speeding ticket

- Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) hearings

- Restoring your driver’s license

-Failure to report an accident



About The New Jersey Traffic Ticket Attorneys

The New Jersey Traffic Ticket Attorneys have successfully defended tens of thousands of potentially life disrupting traffic tickets. They have the required knowledge and experience about the kinds of evidence that the court wants to see so that their clients’ violation is minimized or eliminated. The NJ Traffic Ticket Attorneys of the Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall fight such cases on a daily basis with desired results.



Media Contact:

Name: Jonathan Marshall

Email: info@jfmlaw.com

Phone: 1 (800) 509-3333

Website: http://newjerseytrafficticketattorney.com/