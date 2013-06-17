The No.1 Weight Loss Supplement Today Garcinia Cambogia Plus

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Most people have given up on losing weight, especially those who have tried weight loss supplements, dieting, and strenuous exercise regimens. However, when Garcinia Cambogia Plus came out on the market, a spark of hope appeared for all the people who are tired of ineffective so-called “weight loss solutions”. Garcinia Cambogia Plus was recently featured on the Dr. Oz show and has since become enormously popular.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Garcinia Cambogia Plus contains 60% Hydroxycitric acid which is the recommended amount for Garcinia Cambogia Plus weight loss supplements. Hydroxycitric acid or HCA is an organic compound that helps you burn fat faster and suppresses your appetite. However, the most prominent characteristic of HCA is that it inhibits fat formation because the sugar that you get from the food you eat will be converted into energy rather than into fat.



Garcinia Cambogia Plus is one of the latest products by Choice Nutrition Supplements that has garnered great reviews from the people who have used it because it is effective and affordable. Every bottle of Garcinia Cambogia Plus contains 90 capsules. Each capsule should be taken on an empty stomach 30 to 60 minutes before eating or two hours after each meal with 8 ounces of water.



“I have been taking Garcinia Cambogia Plus for a short time and I’m already starting to see a change in my energy level and have lost a few pounds. I am fascinated by this product and I like that it contains calcium and potassium and is made of natural ingredients. I have lost a few inches of stomach fat and I am looking forward to losing more. The information provided with the product is easy to understand and informative. The pills are easy to swallow and have no after taste.” – Scotty, Garcinia Cambogia Plus user.



About Choice Nutrition

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to promote healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe raw organic materials in order to assure optimum health promotion. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also with information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com