The North American Travel Intermediaries Market: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights, including:



Historic and forecast tourist volumes covering the entire North American travel and tourism sector

The total, direct and indirect tourism output generated by each sector within the North America travel and tourism sector

Detailed historic and forecasted analysis of the North American Travel Intermediaries market covering market size, growth drivers and key performance Indicators

The competitive landscape, covering leading competitors and competitive strategy for the North American travel intermediaries market



Summary



The North American travel intermediaries industry began to recover in 2010 after a major downturn in 2009, when industry revenue declined by 6.3% and traditional agencies lost sales to online channels. The economic recession and rise in unemployment forced people to restrict their spending on discretionary purchases such as travel, and as demand weakened, companies reduced margins and commissions to retain business and maintain cash flow.



With the slow economic recovery during 2010 and 2011, consumer spending increased marginally as more leisure and business customers booked travel. However, traditional agencies registered continued declines in their revenues as they were increasingly replaced by online services. Traditional agencies are also being threatened by disintermediation. Suppliers such as airlines and hotels are taking several measures to cap or reduce the commissions paid to intermediaries, in order to reduce their distribution costs. Suppliers are encouraging customers to contact them directly for travel bookings by creating their own websites and by introducing a variety of price policies and loyalty programs. However, traditional channels continue to play vital role in developing customized travel packages.



Scope



This report provides an extensive analysis related to the tourism demands and flows in North America:



It details historical values for North American tourism sector for 20072011, along with forecast figures for 20122016.

It provides comprehensive analysis of the travel and tourism demand factors with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period.

The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of domestic, inbound and outbound tourist flows in North America.

It provides comprehensive analysis of the Travel Intermediaries market with values for both the 20072011 review period and the 20122016 forecast period.

The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of the North American Travel Intermediaries market covering Market Size, Growth Drivers and Key Performance Indicators.

Competitive Landscape covering Leading Competitors and Competitive Strategy for the North American Travel Intermediaries market.



Reasons To Buy



Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to North American travel and tourism sector.

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the North American travel and tourism sector, along with key market trends and growth opportunities.

The report helps to understand the market size, growth opportunities, leading competitors and competitive strategy for the North American travel intermediaries market.



Key Highlights



The North American travel intermediaries industry began to recover in 2010 after a major downturn in 2009, when industry revenue declined by 6.3% and traditional agencies lost sales to online channels. The economic recession and rise in unemployment forced people to restrict their spending on discretionary purchases such as travel, and as demand weakened, companies reduced margins and commissions to retain business and maintain cash flow.

The travel intermediaries industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% over the forecast period, driven by a recovery in the employment rate, increased tourism, economic stability and, most significantly, government support through various campaigns. Within the industry, online travel agencies are expected to lead the growth, with a forecast-period CAGR of 4.86%.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the North America region accounted for the largest number of inbound tourist arrivals in the Americas in 2011. The region accounted for a 10.3% share of the worlds international visitor arrivals, and 64.9% of total inbound tourists to the Americas, yet registered nominal growth during the review period, from 107.8 million in 2007 to 116.9 million in 2011.

Over the past decade, growth in online channels and shift in customer behavior have transformed the travel intermediaries industry. The customer shift to online channels had a negative impact on traditional agent revenues, although in-store bookings still account for 72.2% of travel bookings in North America, with US$153 billion in travel sales in 2011.

The US accounted for the highest share of inbound tourist with 28.5 million tourists in 2011, representing a share of 79.2%, followed by Canada and Mexico representing shares of 12.2% and 8.6% respectively. The US will continue to account for the highest share with a share of 81.5% of total inbound tourists to North America.



To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-north-american-travel-intermediaries-market-report.html



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.