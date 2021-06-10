"The North Star" Radio Show Premiers on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel with Host William Ulrich

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- The North Star takes a deep dive into the topic of strategy execution, often challenging conventional wisdom for achieving an organization's strategic vision. William Ulrich's guests will include thought leaders, researchers, experts and practitioners from a variety of fields. The show will explore topics such as innovation, the adaptive enterprise, the circular economy, enterprise risk management, artificial intelligence, the cognitive enterprise, the information gap, program execution, re-envisioning work and work automation, legacy transformation and educating the leaders of tomorrow in strategy execution.



Setting sights on one's "north star" is only half the story. Decades of experience and industry research point to the formidable headwinds organizations have faced in pursuit of their strategic vision and the trail of failed program investments left along the way. To that end, The North Star examines how organizations can more effectively deliver critical business strategies in these uncertain times. The show tackles intractable challenges that many organizations have historically sidestepped, such as optimizing major program investments and untangling high risk technology deployments.



According to William Ulrich, President of Tactical Strategy Group, Inc., "Having personally seen the considerable challenges organizations encounter on major transformation initiatives, I wanted to open discussions with various thought leaders who can share innovative ideas needed to address these challenges." Each episode shines a light on specific elements of strategy execution, with the intent being to raise the curtain on topics that may not be well understood but can determine the success or failure of major transformational investments.



Beginning June 10, 2021, The North Star airs live weekly on Thursday mornings at 8 am PT, 11 am ET and 3 pm GMT. The show schedule, episode listings, recordings, host background and guest information may be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4022/the-north-star While the show often points toward the road less traveled, that road that can make all the difference.



William Ulrich is President of Tactical Strategy Group, Inc., Cofounder and President of the Business Architecture Guild, and Cofounder of Business Architecture Associates, a training company. He may be reached at wmmulrich@tsgconsultinginc.com or on his website at tacticalstrategygroup.com.



