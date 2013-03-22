The Northeast Arkansas Newspaper Reports Liftn Buddy and Southworth International Group Relationship

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The Town Crier newspaper of Northeast Arkansas, report that Southworth International Group acquired Lift’n Buddy, a small start-up company located in Fargo, North Dakota.



Lift'n Buddy will operate as a separate division of theSouthworth International Group, very much like Southworth Products and Presto Lifts do. Brian McNamara, president and CEO of Southworth International, said the Lift'n Buddy has the look, feel and idea mobility feature of a two-wheel hand truck but delivers powered lifting through a mechanical actuator. Two-wheel hand trucks are used everywhere and an exciting percentage of them really should have the capability of powered lifting.



"Now we can provide factories, warehouses, stores, garden centers, museums, etc., with a product they can all use…The Lift'n Buddy will lift up to 500 pounds and is easy to use,” noted McNamara.



Lift-n Buddy was originally introduced in 2011. It received numerous innovation awards including some very prestigious ones such as Edison and the Wall Street Journal Technology Award. It is currently a finalist for the Better Mousetrap annual recognition.



The product was developed by Aaron and Nikki Lamb along with Doug Snyder. "Aaron and Nikki will continue to operate Lift'n Buddy out of their current office in Fargo," McNamara said. Although Southworth Products will not be directly involved, the Lift'n Buddy sales team will gain instant access to the well developed and Southworth trained distribution system. Steve Albert will head up the program.



"Internally, Lift'n Buddy will be optimized for production by our Design Optimization group. Southworth Products Corp. is the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic materials handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning, designed to improve worker productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. The Lift'n Buddy is designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers' compensation claims.



