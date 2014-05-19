The Noticeboard Store Launches Lockable Noticeboards Range

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Noticeboard Store now offers for sale a range of lockable noticeboards that can be placed in unsecure locations. These affordable, high quality lockable noticeboards are ideal when security could be a problem. These noticeboards are popular with offices, hospitals and schools.



From standard lockable noticeboards to fireproof noticeboards, the Noticeboard store has them all, with each one manufactured to the highest of standards while still keeping prices low.



Lockable noticeboards are available in a wide range of styles and sizes to cater for every need. They have been designed to showcase the contents in a secure manner.



The Noticeboard Store who has become one of the most popular online supplier of high quality noticeboards, are offering their quality products at low prices allowing everyone to be able to afford the product of their choice.



With so many noticeboards to choose from consumers will be spoilt for choice



The lockable noticeboards are available for quick delivery, allowing you to receive your order without delay.



To learn more about the lockable noticeboards, please visit http://www.thenoticeboardshop.co.uk and see the whole range of secure noticeboards that are on offer.



About Noticeboardshop.co.uk

The Noticeboardshop is an online retailer that provides quality noticeboards at affordable prices