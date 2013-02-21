The Now Nexus: Powerful New Book Provides Ontology for the Coming Age

Texarkana, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- For Don Peek, his business success and dedication to family and faith has provided a unique perspective on the workings of the Holy Spirit. With a focus on the ‘big picture’, Peek’s new book reaches out to society with a fresh new call from Christ.



‘The Now Nexus: An Ontology for the Coming Age’ also seeks to catch the attention of many of today’s misguided souls, with the intention of turning them towards Christ’s truth.



Synopsis:



The Spirit of Truth is leading a new revolution against absurdity, and it is really new. Around the world, powerful and influential new-age believers are being called to wake up to the truth of Jesus Christ. Many who have traditionally abstained from professing their faith are now being made fully conscious of God’s presence in their lives. New-age believers are uniquely prepared to connect the world through faith, business, and culture. The very soul of the new-age movement is now being leveraged in favor of Christ.



No longer confined by synthetic ideology, new-age believers can now break down barriers and stereotypes in our society that others simply cannot. We are all called to serve; it is our purpose for being here now. The Now Nexus reveals the way for all to connect and serve in spirit and in truth. Among them:



- Discover the true Power of Now

- Become a Now Watcher

- Begin Meditation

- Embrace Disillusionment

- Have Mercy

- Breathe to Jesus



The Now Nexus is a spirit-filled case for Christ, but it is also a prophetic warning for our nation to fear the Lord, turn, and run toward Him and the Christian values that He personifies. Like God, words transcend time. Let these words have their way with you.



As the author explains, his book is unlike anything ever written before.



“It is a new age perspective that has the eternal validity of one gaining the power necessary to dispel all fear and illusion in their life. It is a vital perspective to have and hold onto now. It is revealed that through the now nexus the Spirit of Truth intends to lead us onto good thinking and the divine reason that is shared in light of the abiding truth of Jesus Christ,” says Peek.



Continuing, “The trendy ‘Now’ movement that is currently so popular with new agers is discussed and debunked. Both Ram Dass (Richard Alpert) author of the ever popular ‘Be Here Now’ and Eckart Tolle author of the best-selling ‘The Power of Now’ are exposed as being short sighted and misleading.”



About Don Peek

Don Peek is a Christian, husband, father, and entrepreneur. Faith, family, and business are central to his life. As a small-business owner, he served on corporate distributor counsels including Owens Corning, Associated Materials, and Louisiana Pacific. He has a BBA from Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University.